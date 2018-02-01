World War I propaganda posters no longer displayed at Witte but you can still see them here

SAN ANTONIO - In September the Witte Museum had an exhibit of World War I propaganda posters showing how America viewed the war and called its citizens to action.

Propaganda posters were common during World War I as a way to communicate with the American public.

“More than two-million posters were produced that moved public opinion away from isolation to mobilization,” the text on one of the exhibit walls read.

Men were encouraged to enlist in the military, while women and children were encouraged to work in factories and fields.

View all the World War I propaganda posters currently on display at the Witte Museum.

Food conservation and cultivation were widely practiced and posters helped push the call to action.

Coming soon to the Witte:

"Connecting Texas: 300 Years of Trails, Rails and Roads" will open Feb. 17.

The exhibit will explore the earliest footpaths to modern highways Texans have traveled to connect with each other.

Historic maps will provide a glimpse into the journeys of early Texans.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.