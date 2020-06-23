This ‘urban fusion’ home melds traditional and contemporary styles in the best way

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The 2020 Parade of Homes tour features many beautiful new homes, one of which is built by Casadomain Custom Homes.

“We have put together a fusion -- we call it urban fusion,” said Brent Massey, owner of Casadomain Custom Homes. “It’s a transitional home that has the warmth of a farmhouse, but the clean lines of contemporary, and a little bit of that industrial flare in some of the fixtures.”

Massey said the hottest trends in the home are the space and the amount of light.

“We are still using areas of reclaimed materials, whether it’s Chicago brick or old reclaimed oak floors,” Massey said.

To ensure each homeowner has a good experience building their dream home, the builder collaborates with homeowners from the beginning to the end.

“Our goal is to pull out as much value as we can for the dollars they have to spend, regardless of their price range,” said Massey.

Through online reservations, anyone who is interested in a personal showing of one of the featured homes can schedule an appointment.

Otherwise, open houses on the tour are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tour, which is taking place at Cantera Hills at 22771 Scenic Loop Road, features six builders nestled in the Texas Hill Country, and it is running through Sunday.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Face masks are required to enter this year’s event. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.