House shopping? This home with a farmhouse aesthetic combines clean lines, modern design

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – House shopping, anyone?

In Scenic Loop in northwest Bexar County, you’ll find one-of-a-kind homes nestled in the Texas Hill Country, experts said.

Some even have sleek lines of modern design and high-end finishes with a farmhouse aesthetic. In fact, the 2020 Parade of Homes tour features many beautiful new homes, one of which is built by Rialto Homes.

The exterior of the showcased home has a combination of brick, stucco and James Hardie Artisan siding, with cedar accents and modern light fixtures.

“I’d qualify this house as a modern farmhouse,“ said Eyal Avnon, a partner with Rialto Homes. “It speaks to the traditional design elements in the house with a lot of natural material and big, bold colors. We offer a lot of personalization opportunities for all of our clients.”

In staying true to a modern farmhouse style, the home features a long front porch embellished with a black metal roof.

The use of color brings a subtle twist by using a mix of highly contrasting colors to highlight the design architectural offsets, which create alluring depth perception, experts said.

“We don’t consider our homes to be trendy, but fall more within the timeless spectrum,” said Kristi Sutterfield, executive vice president for Greater San Antonio Builders Association. “[The] hottest feature in our modern farmhouse would be the black millwork throughout the home, including accent walls, ceiling accents, barn doors and kitchen vent hood.”

Through online reservations, anyone who is interested in a personal showing of one of the featured homes can schedule an appointment. Otherwise, open houses on the tour are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tour, which is taking place at Cantera Hills, 22771 Scenic Loop Road, features six builders. It’s running through Sunday.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Face masks are required to enter this year’s event. Guests will need to provide their own face covering and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Again, online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.