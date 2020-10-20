Bubble Tea Factory serves up a “varie-TEA” of flavors

BOERNE – If you’re looking to add some pep to your tea, make the drive to Boerne to support this local business. Bubble tea has grown in popularity over the years and now Boerne is serving up flavors from mango tea to avocado smoothies with tapioca pearls.

“As we were getting ready to open we had people message us to add certain flavors, so we did,” co-owner of Bubble Tea Factory Jennifer Blankenship said.

One of the favorites is the “taro tea."

The shop also serves hot coffee and bagels from San Antonio’s “Boss Bagels.”

Click here to see the menu. You can get fresh tea, milk tea, coffee, frappes and smoothies too. They also serve edible cookie dough.

“It (the cookie dough) was a lot of trial and error,” Blankenship said. “We finally came up with this recipe. We have mint chip and strawberries and cream and we’re adding more flavors.”

The shop is located at 1415 E. Blanco Rd. in Boerne.