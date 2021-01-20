Grapefuit or pineapple on chili? It’s not as weird as it sounds

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever tried chili on noodles? How about topped with pineapple or with a squeeze of grapefruit? These are just some of the ideas from Rooted Vegan Cuisine for an at-home vegan chili bar.

According to head chef Naomi Oyegoke, you can build the whole chili bar around the types of chili you decide to make. She suggests making two or three to choose from, like her white chick’n chili and three-bean “beefy” chili.

Another option to consider is the base on which to place the chili. On her bar, Oyegoke added the classic corn bread, but also macaroni and bread bowls.

Then there’s pineapple and grapefruit. What?! Oyegoke said a lot of people squeeze lime on their chili, so why not try grapefruit instead? She also said pineapple pairs well with the flavors of al pastor, so it works with chili, too. Watch the video above for more of her recommendations.

You can buy these chilis frozen from the Rooted Vegan Cuisine website. You can also find frozen lasagna, soup and mozzarella sticks there.

That’s not all, though - Oyegoke also shared an easy vegan chocolate mousse recipe made with avocado. Intrigued? The recipe is in the video below.