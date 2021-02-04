2 snacks + an indoor game for the biggest game of the year

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some tasty football-themed treats that are social distance-friendly? How about a game to keep the kids occupied during the big game?

Stephanie Peña Frost, of Princess & the Monkey Home Decor, has all the ideas you need.

Watch the video above to learn how to make football shaped oatmeal cremes, seven-layer socially distant dip and an indoor football game using stacked cups.

