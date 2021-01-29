3 crafts to keep the kids busy on game day, plus 2 appetizers + 2 cocktails to try

SAN ANTONIO – Master crafter Adeina Anderson shares three crafts to help the kids keep their heads “in the game” for the biggest football game of the year. Plus, break out the “pigskin” for a new kind of bloody Mary!

Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares two different kinds of goal post games kids can make themselves, along with a football field snack bag in the video above.

Check out the video below for her game day recipes, including a “pigskin” bloody Mary, an Arnold Palmer with whiskey, bourbon and barbecue infused mini sausages and a football shaped cheese ball you can eat with pretzels.

Other ideas from Adeina Anderson:

