68ºF

Ad

SA Live

3 crafts to keep the kids busy on game day, plus 2 appetizers + 2 cocktails to try

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares recipes + how-tos for kids’ crafts

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

Tags: SA Live, crafts, game day, adeina, appetizers, cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Master crafter Adeina Anderson shares three crafts to help the kids keep their heads “in the game” for the biggest football game of the year. Plus, break out the “pigskin” for a new kind of bloody Mary!

Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares two different kinds of goal post games kids can make themselves, along with a football field snack bag in the video above.

Check out the video below for her game day recipes, including a “pigskin” bloody Mary, an Arnold Palmer with whiskey, bourbon and barbecue infused mini sausages and a football shaped cheese ball you can eat with pretzels.

Other ideas from Adeina Anderson:

- 5 easy ways to turn your back yard into an oasis

- Camp out in your back yard

Ad

- Road trip crafts

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: