Fun activities for kids when the power goes out

Nanny Jada Rashawn sheds light on easy things to do at home with no electronics

SAN ANTONIO – When the power goes out, it can be scary for kids. But no worries! Nanny Jada Rashawn has you covered with fun activities for kids - without electronics.

“I say bring out all those board games, all those cards,” Rashawn said.

She recommended the game Throw Throw Burrito. “This is just like dodgeball reinvented,” Rashawn said.

Other fun games and activities are listed below:

  • Play with light-up slime.
  • Invent your own game using chalk and beanbags.
  • Make art on canvas using washi tape.
  • Make a healthy snack with food in your fridge that might go bad if the power outage lasts a long time.
  • Build a blanket fort and create an indoor camping adventure.
  • Roast s’mores at the fireplace.
  • Play hide and seek.
  • Play charades.
  • Have an a’cappella karaoke night.

Rashawn is a content creator for the nanny niche, who loves all things coffee, kids, lifestyle, beauty and family. You can check out her website here.

More ideas from Jada Rashawn:

