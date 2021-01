SAN ANTONIO – Colors of the world markers and crayons, “I have a dream” clouds and a “world changer” - they’re just some of the crafts to get you started on a discussion with your kids about race, unity, diversity and the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Jada Rashawn, of No Other Nanny, gives tips and pointers in the video above. You can follow her on Instagram and check out her website here.

