Easter brunch feast at Max & Louie’s New York Diner

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking for a classic breakfast, something with a Texas twist or brunch with an East coast flair - Max and Louie’s New York Diner has something for everyone.

Their eggs benedicts is a good example of their variety. You can get it 3 different ways.

The Classic, with poached egg, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, on an English muffin.

New York Deli style, with poached eggs, pastrami, hollandaise sauce, on a English muffin.

Or The Salmon Benedict, with poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce, on an English muffin.

That’s just a taste of the delicious and one-of-kind items on the menu. One thing that really caught our eye - a French Toast Grilled Cheese! You need to check that out for yourself.

If you’re a breakfast lover, you’re in luck - They serve breakfast all day. Not to mention lunch, dinner, they have a bakery and a bar.

Check out this app, if you’d like to make reservations... Easter is going to be busy!