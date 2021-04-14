Looking for privacy, low-maintenance lifestyle? These beautiful Texas Hill Country homes are just what you need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you are in the market to find your dream home or you want a change of scenery, you can now take a tour of beautiful homes in the beautiful Texas Hill Country during the Spring Tour of Homes.

Spring Tour of Homes, also known as the biggest open house in Central Texas, is happening April 17-18 and April 24-25 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

The annual tour is presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, which offers eight key communities and 39 new homes.

Homes range in price from $200,000 to more than $1 million, and can suit everyone’s budget and lifestyle needs.

Open houses are available to tour Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 pm.

Featured in the tour is Sitterle Homes in Campanas at Cibolo Canyons, right off of TPC Parkway on San Antonio’s far north side.

Sitterle Homes, a premier Texas home builder, focuses on creating long-lasting, high-quality homes and communities across San Antonio, Austin and Houston. The group builds communities of luxury garden homes and traditional homes, as well as custom homes and estates, and works to instill every property with custom details that make it uniquely yours.

Keeping your essentials in mind, the neighborhood has easy access to shopping, dining and locations like the Village at Stone Oak or the Shops at La Cantera. It’s also in close proximity to Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Spring Tour of Homes, click or tap here.