Edison High School students need your votes to win $50K in Vans Custom Culture contest

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrating culture through shoe art is what the Vans Custom Culture high school design contest is all about.

“This competition is geared to promote high school art programs, home town pride,” art teacher Dezarre Boone said.

Sophomore Daymirka Wong and freshman Maya Lopez teamed up to do a concha food truck theme.

“I tried to represent the SA culture and one way to do that is through food,” Lopez said.

For Rojelio Zamarripa, his shoes showcased the iconic San Antonio landmarks.

“San Antonio is all about color and culture,” Zamarripa said.

The three students are part of a bigger team of students at Edison who are embracing art, despite the past year of pandemic challenges.

“They made a lot of zoom calls, they came in person on their days off,” Boone said.