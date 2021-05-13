As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 13, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., balloons for the Fiesta Porch Parade, calligraphy workshops in a box, a mobile bar for weddings, helping the Salvation Army with KSAT Community and more.

The folks at Balloons Boutique San Antonio are ready to help you decorate for the Fiesta Porch Parade virtual contest - and they even have a special for you with KSAT Deals! Check out the deal here and enter the contest here.

KSAT Community is teaming up with the Salvation Army for a phone bank. Details here. The San Antonio Salvation Army hopes to raise $250K during National Salvation Army Week.

The Pour Horse mobile bar is here to share three cocktails for wedding season! You can find out how to book them for your wedding here.

The Golden Speck is offering a calligraphy workshop in a box - perfect for graduation invitations. Check out the business here.

Also, Mis Sueños Boutique in Castle Hills shares a few spring fashion looks and trends.

