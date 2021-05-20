You can find a contemporary old Hollywood Santa Barbara-style home in this year’s Parade of Homes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ever seen a home reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour and style, in what is referred to as “Santa Barbara Modern?”

In this year’s Parade of Homes, the style is featured as part of the Belle Oaks community.

“This modern interpretation of a classic Santa Barbara-style home eludes the feeling as if you have just entered an exquisite old Hollywood style home with dramatic details and unique design elements that create an elegant yet relaxing, contemporary home,” said Nathan Murphy, co-owner of Evolutionary Homes. “The design and décor of the home is a refreshing change from today’s trends.”

Evolutionary Homes understands that customers want their own special place that reflects their style and taste.

“Our process, ‘The 5 Simple Steps’ was created as a system based on the collaborative model that allows you to describe what you want, the design team draws it, you approve it, and Evolutionary Homes builds it -- on time, and on budget,” Murphy said. “By utilizing technology, we give our homeowners real-time access to their project timeline, updates, photos and budget from a smart device.”

The community is featured in the 2021 Parade of Homes, happening May 22-31 in Bulverde.

It is situated in the spectacular Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

The gorgeous new large-acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful hill country an attainable reality for your family.

“We have seen a transition of design themes over the years from traditional regional architectural styles to more individualized designs,” Murphy said. “New materials and techniques, together with new attitudes, has opened the doors to exciting personality-focused designs.”

Visitors to the parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

The annual tour, presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, offers 10 builders to select from, including Evolutionary Homes.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Evolutionary Homes, click or tap here.