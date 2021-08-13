WWE Monday Night RAW happening in San Antonio this month

SAN ANTONIO – The WWE world is back to fighting in a ring with an audience cheering them on and this Monday, August 16, they will take over the AT&T Center. One of the big names set to throw it down is New York native Damian Priest.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said “San Antonio is one of my favorite places to perform just cause the crowds are so good and the fans are so passionate about what we do.”

Damian tells us he grew up wanting to be a WWE wrestler, idolizing “The Undertaker” and “Razor Ramon” and he relates to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“My story is actually kind of similar to him, we came from nothing, I was homeless at one point,” he said. “Now I’m here and I realize the platform I have.”

Click here to purchase tickets for WWE Monday Night RAW at the AT&T Center. They start at $20.