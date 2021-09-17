Paul Rodriguez says he'd consider moving to San Antonio, gives love to the Alamo CIty

SAN ANTONIO – Paul Rodriguez is one of many comedians in San Antonio this weekend for the Ha Festival “The Art of Comedy”--the biggest Latinx comedy festival in the United States.

Rodriguez, born in Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles, yet he has ties to San Antonio.

“I came here as a young man in the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base,” Rodriguez said. “Last week I went to visit my old apartment, the Oakwood Apartments, number 18, I still owe them money.”

Rodriguez went on to say how he has always been welcomed in San Antonio, even being greeted by mariachis at the airport when he had a show at the Majestic.

“I remember landing here and they had a mariachi band and I said ‘who is that for?’ and they said it was for me, and I never had a mariachi band for me, so I kind of just got hooked on this town,” Rodriguez said.

While he is “not ready to retire,” he did say San Antonio would be an ideal place to live.

“San Antonio would fit me great, I speak the language here,” he said. “Everybody in California is moving here apparently.”

You can watch Rodriguez at the Ha Festival “The Art of Comedy.” Click here for schedule information.