As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wild Wednesday, Texas Trippin’, new brunch spot, custom conchas, taco recipe & Easter fun

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Gourmet custom conchas? Say less! You dream it up, House of Sweets will bake it. (House of Sweets, House of Sweets 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s a Wild Wednesday! Plus, a new brunch spot, Easter fun and treats, gourmet and custom conchas, a steak taco recipe, a getaway and a spring adventure.

We’re getting wild at Historic Market Square today with animals from Happy Tails Entertainment mobile petting zoo! We hear they’re bringing a wallaby...

There’s a new brunch spot in San Antonio’s Southtown! Blush Bakery & Brunch has cocktails, eats and all the brunch vibes you can handle.

Custom conchas? Say less! House of Sweets shares their gourmet and custom creations with us today - and we promise they’ll make your mouth water.

Easter is only a week and a half away! Stephanie Peña Frost, owner of Princess & the Monkey Home Decor, gets us ready for the spring holiday with budget home decor and fun treats for the family.

Need an idea for dinner? Try these grilled steak tacos with poblano-mango salsa from Beef Loving Texans. We’ll show you how to make them, and you can find the recipe here.

Fiona takes us to Ripley’s Illusion Lab for a spring adventure, and Jen takes us on a Texas Trippin’-Happy Space mash-up to Wimberley, where you can relax and rejuvenate at The Lazy Lavender.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

