Recipe roundup for your Thanksgiving & holiday feasts

Recipe roundup for your Thanksgiving & holiday feastsWow your family with a cornucopia of new crowd pleasersDiana Winters, Executive Producer, SA LivePublished: November 16, 2023, 2:53 PMTags: SA Live, Recipes, Thanksgiving, Holidays, FoodFrom the appetizer to dessert, we have you covered with new dishes to try for Thanksgiving and the holidays. (SA Live, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)SAN ANTONIO – Need inspo for your Thanksgiving feast? No need to scour Pinterest - we’ve got you! We even thought of what to do with the leftovers.From appetizers all the way to dessert and cocktails, check out these 17 out-of-the-box ideas to impress your family at the dinner table over the holidays.AppetizersFiona’s chicken cranberry wreathGuava baked brie en croutePumpkin whipped feta dipWhipped pumpkin feta dip is a great appetizer option with a nice crusty bread. (Eat Fredericksburg Texas 2023)SidesAsian roasted beet salad with roasted carrot & pepita salsaCreamy polenta, 2 waysMashed mofongoCran-razz stuffingPeach bourbon yamsDessertSweet potato panna cottaChocolate chip bar cookiesGooey marshmallow tops this homemade panna cotta. (Eat Fredericksburg Texas 2023)LeftoversFriendsgiving croquettes & cranberry bourbon sauceCocktails & drinksPumpkin spice horchata5 holiday cocktails to get you into the spiritFor more recipes, click here.Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.