RECIPES: Guava Baked Brie en Croute + more

San Antonio – Guava Baked Brie en Croute

Ingredients

Directions

Place, seam side down, on an ungreased baking sheet. Heat remaining 1/3 cup guava paste until mostly melted; pour over pastry. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with remaining 1/3 cup pistachios; bake until puffed and golden brown, about 10 minutes longer. Serve warm.

Place, seam side down, on an ungreased baking sheet. Heat remaining 1/3 cup guava paste until mostly melted; pour over pastry. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with remaining 1/3 cup pistachios; bake until puffed and golden brown, about 10 minutes longer. Serve warm.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll puff pastry into a 12-in. square. Place Brie round in center of pastry. Spread 1/3 cup guava paste over cheese; sprinkle with 1/3 cup pistachios. Fold pastry around cheese; trim excess dough. Pinch edges to seal.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll puff pastry into a 12-in. square. Place Brie round in center of pastry. Spread 1/3 cup guava paste over cheese; sprinkle with 1/3 cup pistachios. Fold pastry around cheese; trim excess dough. Pinch edges to seal.

Mashed Mofongo

Ingredients

Directions

Place 2 pounds medium Yukon or Honey Gold potatoes (peel first if desired) in a medium pot and add enough cold water to cover by about 1-inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, fry the plantains and prepare the cream mixture.

Peel 3 plantains and cut crosswise into 1-inch thick rounds. Heat 4 to 6 cups neutral oil in a large saucepan (enough to go about 2 inches up the sides of the pan) over medium-high heat until 350ºF. Add half of the plantains and fry until golden-brown and soft or fork tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat frying the remaining plantains.

Finely chop 4 to 5 garlic cloves until you have 2 tablespoons. Add 4 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 tablespoon of the garlic to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat until the butter is melted and the garlic is fragrant but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add 1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half and 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt and cook over medium-heat until warmed through, stirring to combine. Remove from the heat.

When the potatoes are ready, drain. Return to the pot, add the cream mixture, and mash with a potato masher until mostly smooth.

Heat 2 teaspoons of the plantain frying oil in a small frying pan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon minced garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. Working in batches, add the plantains and mash with a potato masher until mostly smooth. (Alternatively, mash the plantains in batches in a mortar and pestle and then transfer to the bowl of garlic oil.) Stir to combine.

Crush 4 ounces pork rinds with your hands into rough pieces, add most of it to the plantains, and mix until combined.