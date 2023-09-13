Recipe: Chocolate Chip Bar Cookies

These gooey chocolate chip cookie bars by The Rose Table are easy to make and easy to eat.

SAN ANTONIO – If you love chocolate chip cookies, chances are you’ll love these cookie bars. They’re thick, ready to eat in less than an hour and so easy to make you don’t even need to soften the butter.

The recipe below is from The Rose Table’s cookbook. You can find more information here.

The Rose Table’s Chocolate Chip Bar Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups packed brown sugar

1 stick butter (1/2 cup), melted

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch pan.

In a bowl or stand mixer, beat brown sugar and melted butter. Add eggs, beating after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Add flour, baking powder and salt. Mix well, then stir in chocolate chips. Spread evenly in pan.

Bake for 20-30 minutes, just until set. Do not overbake! Cool for about 20 minutes before cutting into large squares.

Recipe from The Rose Table Cookbook