Recipe: Asian roasted beet salad with roasted carrot & pepita salsa

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a healthy option for your holiday table!

Chef Leo Davila with Stixs & Stone restaurant in San Antonio shares his Asian-inspired recipe for beet salad. Check it out below.

Asian roasted beet salad with roasted carrot & pepita salsa

Ingredients:

For the beets

8 golden & red beets (4 of each), halved or quartered depending on size

1 ounce sesame oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons ginger, 1/2″ cube, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Vegetable oil, as needed

For the salad

4 ounces Frisee, arugula or curly leafy green

1 ounce queso fresco or goat cheese

Kosher salt & pepper, to taste

Vegetable oil, as needed

For the roasted carrot salsa

1 pound carrots, unpeeled, large dice

1 jalapeño, halved

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 red onion, medium dice

1/4 teaspoon Mexican oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 1/2 ounces roasted pepitas

1 ounce fresh lime juice

For the garnish

1/2 ounce sesame seeds

Directions:

For the beets (quick cook method)

1. Preheat an oven to 425°F.

2. Remove the tops and roots from the beets, using a peeler or paring knife, remove the skin. Cut the beets in half, quarters if larger; in a mixing bowl toss the beets with the sesame oil, salt, pepper, garlic, ginger and oil.

3. Line a sheet pan, cookie sheet, with foil. Add the coated mixture to the sheet pan, Roast for 35-40 minutes or until beets are fork-tender.

4. Adjust seasoning and reserve.

For the salad

1. In a mixing bowl add the frisee, or green of choice, lightly oil the side of the bowl, add salt and pepper. Toss until lettuce is shiny, but do not overdress your greens to make it soggy.

2. Reserve cheese for final plating.

For the roasted carrot salsa

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. On a foil-lined baking sheet, toss the carrots, jalapenos, garlic, onion, oil, kosher salt, pepper, cumin and oregano together until well combined. Arrange in an even layer on the baking sheet, making sure the jalapeno is cut-side down. Roast in the oven until the carrots are tender and caramelized, 30 minutes.

3. Remove the pan from the oven and reserve the jalapenos on a cutting board. Transfer the carrots to a high-powered blender or food processor. When the peppers are cool enough to touch, (Optional: remove the seeds and ribs with a spoon or paring knife and discard.) Add the flesh to the carrots, along with the pepitas, lime juice and 1/2 cup of water. Puree until smooth, adding more water as needed to reach the consistency of tomato sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more salt as necessary.

4. Reserve.

Full plating

1. Place beets, alternating colors, alongside a nice plate.

2. Drizzle with salsa.

3. Arrange the greens in 3-5 places onto the plate.

4. Sprinkle with cheese and sesame seeds.