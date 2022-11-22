RECIPES: Simple Thanksgiving sides from Fischer & Wieser

SAN ANTONIO – Cran Razz Stuffing

Ingredients

• 1 Box of Stove Top stuffing mix cornbread

• ½ cup Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce

• ½ cup Shredded Chicken

• ¼ cup dried cranberries

• 1 ½ cup of water

• 4 Tbsp of butter

Directions

Cook Stove Top stuffing following directions on the box. In a small bowl, mix in Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce into already cooked shredded chicken and let marinate for a few minutes. In the same

pan used to make the stuffing, pour and mix in the chicken and cook for another few minutes to allow flavors to meld together.

Yams (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Peach Bourbon Yams

Ingredients

• ½ cup Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

• 29 oz Sugary Sam Golden Cut Sweet Potatoes

• ¼ cup dried cranberries

• ½ cup pecan halves

• 2 Tbsp of salted butter

Directions

Drain and place cut sweet potatoes in a small glass or metal cake pan. Pour over Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce and mix lightly. Top with dried cranberries and pecans. Place the pan in the oven on the broiler setting on high for 5 minutes.

DIETZ DISTILLERY COCKTAILS

hot toddy (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hill County Toddy

Ingredients

• ½ oz Dietz Distillery Peach Jalapeno Cocktail Mix

• 1 oz Dietz Distillery Five Judges Gin

• ½ oz Honey

• ½ lemon Juice

• Lemon wheel seed to garnish

• 4 oz hot water

Directions

In a clear mug, pour all ingredients into the mug. Pour the hot water into the mug slowly while stirring. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

martini (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pomegranate Martini

Ingredients

• ½ oz Dietz Distillery Pomegranate Grapefruit Cocktail Mix

• 1 oz Dietz Distillery Five Judges Gin

• ½ oz POM Pomegranate Juice

• ½ lemon Juice

• Pomegranate seed to garnish

• Rosemary to garnish

Directions

Fill the shaker with ice and pour all ingredients in. Cover and shake vigorously until frost develops on the side of the shaker. Place a few pomegranate seeds in a martini glass. Strain and pour the cocktail into a glass and garnish with rosemary.