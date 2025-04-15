Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Fiesta-ready with food, fun, gear & medals

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Enjoy Fiesta-inspired cocktails for a cause at Bohanan's. (Bohanan's, Bohanan's Prime Steak & Seafood 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we get you ready for Fiesta with food, fun, gear and medals!

Our Question of the Day: Are your kiddos STAAR testing? Show your love and support for students and teachers! Post words of encouragement and photos here, then look for them on this morning’s show.

We’re in Fiesta mode! Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood releases its new Fiesta menu with a Fiesta medal reveal. Jada will be there live with Miss Fiesta.

Meanwhile, SA Flavor joins us in the KSAT Studios with Fiesta medals and gear for the party with a purpose.

Our friends from La Villita stop by for a brunch pick-me-up from La Villita Cafe and Mother’s Day gift ideas from Scentchips wax melts.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

KSAT DEALS