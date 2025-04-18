Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 18, 2025

Easter Peeps & recipe ideas, Disney on Ice sneak peek at Alamodome, slumber party ideas & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: as seen on sa live, SA Live
Dr. Pepper Peeps and Peeps Pepsi. Which weird Peeps flavor would you try?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Easter Peeps and recipe ideas, Disney on Ice sneak peek at the Alamodome, slumber party ideas and more.

Our Question of the Day: Which weird Peeps flavor would you try? Vote here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Sueños Slumber Parties & Events brings the party! Their mission is to make your sueños come true with truly spectacular themed events and slumber parties. Happy Friday!

Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance! Fiona takes us to the Alamodome for a magical sneak peek at this popular family event.

Looking for Easter brunch or dinner ideas? Brushfire Farms makes it easy with their spreads and sauces, which can be found at Central Market.

Did you know SAAACAM does a Black History River Tour? We learn all about it today with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum.

We want to see your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS