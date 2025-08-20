Beef sausage & egg muffin cups

1 can (4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
5 large eggs
1/4 cup reduced-fat milk
1 to 2 teaspoons regular or chipotle hot pepper sauce
Chopped green onion or chives, chopped tomato, salsa or additional hot sauce (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir chiles and cheese into sausage mixture. Coat 12-cup standard muffin pan with cooking spray. Evenly divide mixture into prepared pan.
Whisk eggs, milk and hot sauce, as desired, in medium bowl. Evenly divide egg mixture over sausage mixture in muffin cups.
Bake in 375°F oven 17 to 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set and just beginning to brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Loosen edges; remove from muffin pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with Toppings, as desired.
