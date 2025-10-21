As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 21, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we chat with Kevin Von Erich, visit Papouli’s Greek Grill, plus a spooky science experiment and more.

Kevin Von Erich, whose real-life story inspired the movie “Iron Claw,” gets us ready for two AEW wrestling shows happening at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Jada takes us to Papouli’s Greek Grill to celebrate 20 years in business. You can win free gyros for a year on Thursday, Oct. 23, if you’re one of the first 20 customers at any location.

Looking for an easy and safe way to keep your furry friends in shape? RunPaws Mobile Fitness shows us how their doggy-friendly treadmill service is changing the game.

That brings us to today’s Question of the Day: How are you dressing up your pets for Halloween? Join in the fun here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Mad Science Austin & SA show us how to make frightening foam just in time for the spooky season.

Maddie Mac Boutique shows us her jaw dropping Dia De Los Muertos crowns to have you looking stylish for Muertos Fest.

