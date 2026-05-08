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SA Live

Beef Brunch Strata

Recipe courtesy Beef Loving Texans

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Brunch Beef Strata (Beef Loving Texa, 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – You may have never heard of a strata but after this you’ll never forget it. Beef Loving Texans shares this meaty, cheesy dish that will make mom smile.

Ingredients:

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  • 1 ½ pounds Ground Beef
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper pepper, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
  • 2 cups milk
  • 5 large eggs
  • 8 cups crust-less bread cubes (¾-inch)
  • 2 cups shredded Asiago or fontina cheese
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • Thinly sliced fresh basil, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat a large nonstick skillet over MEDIUM heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and cook 8-10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet and season with ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. Set aside. Pour off drippings from skillet.

Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and onion; cook 3-4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Return beef to skillet. Add thyme and cook 3-5 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Set aside.

Whisk milk, eggs, ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper in large bowl until blended.

Spray 2 ½-3-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Layer half of bread cubes, ½ cup of cheese and half of beef mixture in dish. Pour half of egg mixture over top. Top with remaining bread cubes, ½ cup cheese and remaining beef and egg mixtures. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Press any dry bread cubes into egg mixture. Cover with aluminum foil; refrigerate 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Bake strata, covered with foil, for 55 minutes. Remove foil. Bake, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes. Top with tomatoes and basil, as desired.

Find more recipes at Beef Loving Texans.

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