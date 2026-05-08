Beef Brunch Strata

SAN ANTONIO – You may have never heard of a strata but after this you’ll never forget it. Beef Loving Texans shares this meaty, cheesy dish that will make mom smile.

Ingredients:

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1 ½ pounds Ground Beef

1 teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper pepper, divided

1 Tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

2 cups milk

5 large eggs

8 cups crust-less bread cubes (¾-inch)

2 cups shredded Asiago or fontina cheese

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

Thinly sliced fresh basil, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat a large nonstick skillet over MEDIUM heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and cook 8-10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet and season with ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. Set aside. Pour off drippings from skillet.

Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and onion; cook 3-4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Return beef to skillet. Add thyme and cook 3-5 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Set aside.

Whisk milk, eggs, ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper in large bowl until blended.

Spray 2 ½-3-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Layer half of bread cubes, ½ cup of cheese and half of beef mixture in dish. Pour half of egg mixture over top. Top with remaining bread cubes, ½ cup cheese and remaining beef and egg mixtures. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Press any dry bread cubes into egg mixture. Cover with aluminum foil; refrigerate 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Bake strata, covered with foil, for 55 minutes. Remove foil. Bake, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes. Top with tomatoes and basil, as desired.

Find more recipes at Beef Loving Texans.