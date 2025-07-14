SA Picks 2025: Key dates, categories and how to vote for your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to nominate the best businesses in the San Antonio area.

Nominations for SA Picks opened at 10 a.m. on July 14. You can submit your favorite restaurant, bar, hair salon, bookstore, coffee shop and more.

Fans can nominate one business per category through the nomination period, which runs through Aug. 1.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION <<

Here’s what to know about SA Picks 2025, sponsored by Gamez Law Firm.

How to nominate

First, log in to your KSAT Insider account . If you haven’t set up an account and would like to register, click here . You may need to verify your account, so be on the lookout for a verification email. Once logged in, go to the SA Picks page and look for the “Sign In” button near the top. Next, you may be redirected to a “Registration” page. Here you’ll be able to provide a few more details about yourself. After that, you should be all set! Now you’ll have the chance to nominate your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area.

Key dates

Nomination period: July 14-Aug. 1

Finalists announced: Aug. 19

Final voting: Aug. 20 to Sept. 12 (You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day)

Winners revealed: Late September

Categories

FOOD

American (comfort classics)

Asian

Bakery

BBQ

Brunch

Burgers

Coffee Shops

Food Trucks

Franchise/Chain

Fries

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Italian

Meat Market

Mediterranean

Mexican/Tex-Mex

Pizza

Sandwich Shop

Seafood

Steakhouse

Sushi

Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)

Tacos

Vegetarian/Vegan

Wings

NIGHTLIFE

Bar

Brewery

Dancing

Happy Hour

Late-Night Eats

Live Band/Artist

Margaritas

Pub

FASHION

Alterations/Tailor

Children’s Clothing

Dry Cleaners

Jewelry

Men’s Clothing

Thrift/Resale

Women’s Clothing

BEAUTY

Barber

Barbershop

Hair Salon

Hair Stylist

Massage/Spa

Nail Salon

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing

Waxing/Threading

SHOPPING

Antiques

Bookstores

Comics/Games

Furniture

FITNESS

Bike Shop

Boxing Gym

Cheer/Gymnastics

Dance Studio

Gym

Martial Arts

Personal Trainer

Physical Therapy

Yoga Studio

Zumba

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Amusement Park

Art Gallery

Family Entertainment

Local Band/Artist

Movie Theater

Museum

WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING

Cakes

Caterer

DJ

Florist

Hair Stylist

Makeup Artist

Party Rentals

Photographer

Planner

Wedding Dresses

SERVICES

Banking

Dentist

Dog Grooming

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

Home Repair

House Cleaning

HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling

Photographer/Photo Studio

Plumbing

Primary Care Physician

Public Relations/Promotions

Real Estate Agent

Tutoring/Music Lessons

Veterinarian

Vision

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

Auto Parts

Auto Repair/Body Shop

Car Wash

Dealership

Tires

Click here to read the official SA Picks rules.