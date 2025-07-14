SA Picks 2025: Key dates, categories and how to vote for your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to nominate the best businesses in the San Antonio area.
Nominations for SA Picks opened at 10 a.m. on July 14. You can submit your favorite restaurant, bar, hair salon, bookstore, coffee shop and more.
Fans can nominate one business per category through the nomination period, which runs through Aug. 1.
Here’s what to know about SA Picks 2025, sponsored by Gamez Law Firm.
How to nominate
- First, log in to your KSAT Insider account. If you haven’t set up an account and would like to register, click here. You may need to verify your account, so be on the lookout for a verification email.
- Once logged in, go to the SA Picks page and look for the “Sign In” button near the top.
- Next, you may be redirected to a “Registration” page. Here you’ll be able to provide a few more details about yourself.
- After that, you should be all set! Now you’ll have the chance to nominate your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area.
Key dates
- Nomination period: July 14-Aug. 1
- Finalists announced: Aug. 19
- Final voting: Aug. 20 to Sept. 12 (You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day)
- Winners revealed: Late September
Categories
FOOD
- American (comfort classics)
- Asian
- Bakery
- BBQ
- Brunch
- Burgers
- Coffee Shops
- Food Trucks
- Franchise/Chain
- Fries
- Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
- Italian
- Meat Market
- Mediterranean
- Mexican/Tex-Mex
- Pizza
- Sandwich Shop
- Seafood
- Steakhouse
- Sushi
- Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)
- Tacos
- Vegetarian/Vegan
- Wings
NIGHTLIFE
- Bar
- Brewery
- Dancing
- Happy Hour
- Late-Night Eats
- Live Band/Artist
- Margaritas
- Pub
FASHION
- Alterations/Tailor
- Children’s Clothing
- Dry Cleaners
- Jewelry
- Men’s Clothing
- Thrift/Resale
- Women’s Clothing
BEAUTY
- Barber
- Barbershop
- Hair Salon
- Hair Stylist
- Massage/Spa
- Nail Salon
- Tattoo Parlor/Piercing
- Waxing/Threading
SHOPPING
- Antiques
- Bookstores
- Comics/Games
- Furniture
FITNESS
- Bike Shop
- Boxing Gym
- Cheer/Gymnastics
- Dance Studio
- Gym
- Martial Arts
- Personal Trainer
- Physical Therapy
- Yoga Studio
- Zumba
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
- Amusement Park
- Art Gallery
- Family Entertainment
- Local Band/Artist
- Movie Theater
- Museum
WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING
- Cakes
- Caterer
- DJ
- Florist
- Hair Stylist
- Makeup Artist
- Party Rentals
- Photographer
- Planner
- Wedding Dresses
SERVICES
- Banking
- Dentist
- Dog Grooming
- Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- Home Repair
- House Cleaning
- HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling
- Photographer/Photo Studio
- Plumbing
- Primary Care Physician
- Public Relations/Promotions
- Real Estate Agent
- Tutoring/Music Lessons
- Veterinarian
- Vision
AUTOMOTIVE
- Auto Detailing
- Auto Parts
- Auto Repair/Body Shop
- Car Wash
- Dealership
- Tires