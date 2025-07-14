Skip to main content
SA Picks

SA Picks 2025: Key dates, categories and how to vote for your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area

Nominations opened July 14

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to nominate the best businesses in the San Antonio area.

Nominations for SA Picks opened at 10 a.m. on July 14. You can submit your favorite restaurant, bar, hair salon, bookstore, coffee shop and more.

Fans can nominate one business per category through the nomination period, which runs through Aug. 1.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION <<

Here’s what to know about SA Picks 2025, sponsored by Gamez Law Firm.

How to nominate

  1. First, log in to your KSAT Insider account. If you haven’t set up an account and would like to register, click here. You may need to verify your account, so be on the lookout for a verification email.
  2. Once logged in, go to the SA Picks page and look for the “Sign In” button near the top.
  3. Next, you may be redirected to a “Registration” page. Here you’ll be able to provide a few more details about yourself.
  4. After that, you should be all set! Now you’ll have the chance to nominate your favorite businesses in the San Antonio area.

Key dates

  • Nomination period: July 14-Aug. 1
  • Finalists announced: Aug. 19
  • Final voting: Aug. 20 to Sept. 12 (You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day)
  • Winners revealed: Late September

Categories

FOOD

  • American (comfort classics)
  • Asian
  • Bakery
  • BBQ
  • Brunch
  • Burgers
  • Coffee Shops
  • Food Trucks
  • Franchise/Chain
  • Fries
  • Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
  • Italian
  • Meat Market
  • Mediterranean
  • Mexican/Tex-Mex
  • Pizza
  • Sandwich Shop
  • Seafood
  • Steakhouse
  • Sushi
  • Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)
  • Tacos
  • Vegetarian/Vegan
  • Wings

NIGHTLIFE

  • Bar
  • Brewery
  • Dancing
  • Happy Hour
  • Late-Night Eats
  • Live Band/Artist
  • Margaritas
  • Pub

FASHION

  • Alterations/Tailor
  • Children’s Clothing
  • Dry Cleaners
  • Jewelry
  • Men’s Clothing
  • Thrift/Resale
  • Women’s Clothing

BEAUTY

  • Barber
  • Barbershop
  • Hair Salon
  • Hair Stylist
  • Massage/Spa
  • Nail Salon
  • Tattoo Parlor/Piercing
  • Waxing/Threading

SHOPPING

  • Antiques
  • Bookstores
  • Comics/Games
  • Furniture

FITNESS

  • Bike Shop
  • Boxing Gym
  • Cheer/Gymnastics
  • Dance Studio
  • Gym
  • Martial Arts
  • Personal Trainer
  • Physical Therapy
  • Yoga Studio
  • Zumba

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Amusement Park
  • Art Gallery
  • Family Entertainment
  • Local Band/Artist
  • Movie Theater
  • Museum

WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING

  • Cakes
  • Caterer
  • DJ
  • Florist
  • Hair Stylist
  • Makeup Artist
  • Party Rentals
  • Photographer
  • Planner
  • Wedding Dresses

SERVICES

  • Banking
  • Dentist
  • Dog Grooming
  • Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
  • Home Repair
  • House Cleaning
  • HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling
  • Photographer/Photo Studio
  • Plumbing
  • Primary Care Physician
  • Public Relations/Promotions
  • Real Estate Agent
  • Tutoring/Music Lessons
  • Veterinarian
  • Vision

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Auto Detailing
  • Auto Parts
  • Auto Repair/Body Shop
  • Car Wash
  • Dealership
  • Tires

Click here to read the official SA Picks rules.

