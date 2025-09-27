SA Picks: Top-rated restaurants in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.
This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
Take a look at the businesses that won in the food category. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
Food
- American: Good Time Charlie’s
- Asian: Golden Wok
- Bakery: La Panaderia
- BBQ: B&B Smokehouse
- Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus
- Burgers: Burger Boy
- Coffee Shops: Starbucks
- Food Trucks: Naco Mexican
- Franchise/Chain: Whataburger
- Fries: McDonald’s
- Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Queen
- Italian: Paesano’s
- Meat Market: Culebra Meat Market
- Mediterranean: Pasha Mediterranean Grill
- Mexican/Tex-Mex: Las Palapas
- Pizza: Mattenga’s Pizzeria
- Sandwich Shop: Gino’s Deli
- Seafood: Sea Island Shrimp House
- Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse
- Sushi: HEB
- Sweets: Bakery Lorraine
- Tacos: Las Palapas
- Vegetarian/Vegan: Cava
- Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar