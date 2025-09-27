Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

SA Picks

SA Picks: Top-rated restaurants in San Antonio

These companies were voted the best in the food category

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

No description found

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the food category. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Food

  • American: Good Time Charlie’s
  • Asian: Golden Wok
  • Bakery: La Panaderia
  • BBQ: B&B Smokehouse
  • Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus
  • Burgers: Burger Boy
  • Coffee Shops: Starbucks
  • Food Trucks: Naco Mexican
  • Franchise/Chain: Whataburger
  • Fries: McDonald’s
  • Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Queen
  • Italian: Paesano’s
  • Meat Market: Culebra Meat Market
  • Mediterranean: Pasha Mediterranean Grill
  • Mexican/Tex-Mex: Las Palapas
  • Pizza: Mattenga’s Pizzeria
  • Sandwich Shop: Gino’s Deli
  • Seafood: Sea Island Shrimp House
  • Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse
  • Sushi: HEB
  • Sweets: Bakery Lorraine
  • Tacos: Las Palapas
  • Vegetarian/Vegan: Cava
  • Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos