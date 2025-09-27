SA Picks: Top-rated restaurants in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the food category. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Food

American: Good Time Charlie’s

Asian: Golden Wok

Bakery: La Panaderia

BBQ: B&B Smokehouse

Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Burgers: Burger Boy

Coffee Shops: Starbucks

Food Trucks: Naco Mexican

Franchise/Chain: Whataburger

Fries: McDonald’s

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Dairy Queen

Italian: Paesano’s

Meat Market: Culebra Meat Market

Mediterranean: Pasha Mediterranean Grill

Mexican/Tex-Mex: Las Palapas

Pizza: Mattenga’s Pizzeria

Sandwich Shop: Gino’s Deli

Seafood: Sea Island Shrimp House

Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

Sushi: HEB

Sweets: Bakery Lorraine

Tacos: Las Palapas

Vegetarian/Vegan: Cava

Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar

