This San Antonio-area business was voted the best amusement park in SA Picks 2025

Six Flags Fiesta Texas also won the best place for family entertainment

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is the winner of this year’s SA Picks categories for best amusement park and best place for family entertainment in the San Antonio area.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in those categories:

Amusement Park:

  • Morgan’s Wonderland
  • SeaWorld San Antonio

Family Entertainment:

  • AR’s Entertainment
  • Cool Crest Miniature Golf
  • SeaWorld San Antonio

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to see the full list of winners.

