Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for children in need

SAN ANTONIO - For over 20 years, Communities in Schools has been helping Bexar County students get a start to the school year with its Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

This year, it’s an SA 300 event, and the Tricentennial Commission has partnered up with Communities in Schools, VIA and H-E-B to try to make it bigger than ever, attempting to stuff a whole VIA bus full of new supplies.

Communities in Schools will distribute the supplies to thousands of students at more than 90 campuses throughout Bexar County.

Laura Mayes, with the Tricentennial Commission, said since students are the future, the community should step up to ensure their success.

“As we think about setting the foundation for the next 300 years, it really starts with our students,” Mayes said. “Not everyone is fortunate enough to have school supplies to go back to school, and it does get expensive buying all these different items you need, so everyone should lend a helping hand.”

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off new school supplies or monetary donations at any San Antonio H-E-B or go to the Stuff the Bus event Saturday at the H-E-B Plus at U.S. 281 and Evans Road.

For more information on the Stuff the Bus event, click here.

