Recipe: Spicy saffron cab spaghetti

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

12 Oz spaghetti

4 Tbsp olive oil

3 garlic, minced

2 pinches of saffron threads

1/2 Tsp red chili flakes

1/2 cup(s) white wine

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Deli Grated Parmesan Cheese

12 Oz jumbo lump crab meat, cooked

1/4 cup(s) parsley, chopped

Instructions:

1. Bring large pot of water to boil and cook pasta according to package directions.

2. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Add garlic and saffron to skillet and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

4. Add red pepper flakes then wine and lemon juice.

5. Allow the liquid to come to a simmer then add in the cooked pasta, Parmesan cheese, crab and parsley. Mix well.

6. Note: Texas gulf shrimp may be substituted instead of cooked crab. Sear the shrimp before adding in the garlic and saffron.

