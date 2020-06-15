77ºF

USLA helps Fernando Osorio, Mustangs find new life through soccer

SAN ANTONIO – Honduras native and high school graduate Fernando Osorio is one of many Jefferson Mustangs that has found new life through the Urban Soccer Leadership Academy founded by former mayor Ed Garza.

To help support the Mustangs financially during the ongoing pandemic, please visit this GoFundMe page set up by writer Brad Wolverton of The Aspen Institute.

To read Brad’s full article, please click here.

Finally, to help support local inner city teams, please visit the SAISD Foundation’s website.

