Texas Rangers confirm several COVID-19 cases among staff, reports say

SAN ANTONIO – Several front-office employees for the Texas Rangers baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving some staff “terrified,” according to reports.

No players, coaches or operations personnel have tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which reported on the cases late Friday. The organization has begun contact tracing, the reports state.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that employees cannot return to the stadium without a negative test result.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said health and safety “are a top priority,” and certain protocols are in place for employees. Those protocols, the club says, include temperature checks, the mandate of face coverings and regular cleanings.

The employees tested positive as workers headed back to Globe Life Field, the club’s new stadium. According to ESPN, the organization told employees that working from home was not an option, with exceptions for some.

An employee told ESPN: “We are terrified for our safety. Terrified to share COVID-19, unknowingly, with an older employee, a pregnant co-worker or anyone else who may have some sort of underlying condition.”

Sources told the sports channel that more than 100 people work in executive offices and more than 200 work at the stadium.

Major League Baseball has committed to a 60-game season this year. Players will start to report on July 1 and opening day will be either July 23 or 24.