Texas Rangers’ new stadium is complete, but Twitter users aren’t pleased

Some say the new Globe Life Field looks like a Costco or BBQ grill

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Texas Rangers unveiled their new $19.2 Billion stadium Thursday. (Texas Rangers/Twitter)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Globe Life Field is officially ready to house the Texas Rangers, but many fans are taking to Twitter, claiming they are unhappy with the final results.

The estimated $1.1 billion stadium was scheduled to open for the 2020 baseball season, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday, showing the completed exterior.

However, many Twitter users responded to the post comparing the new facility to a grill, a Costco warehouse, a storage container and more.

After months of deliberation, the MLB decided to issue a 60-game schedule that will begin July 23 or 24, according to a report from the Associated Press.

RELATED: Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23, 24

The games will take place in empty ballparks and the league said this will be the shortest season since 1878, the AP reports.

