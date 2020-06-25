Texas Rangers’ new stadium is complete, but Twitter users aren’t pleased

ARLINGTON, Texas – Globe Life Field is officially ready to house the Texas Rangers, but many fans are taking to Twitter, claiming they are unhappy with the final results.
The estimated $1.1 billion stadium was scheduled to open for the 2020 baseball season, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday, showing the completed exterior.
FINALLY. pic.twitter.com/uVJ6FRLa4j— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 24, 2020
However, many Twitter users responded to the post comparing the new facility to a grill, a Costco warehouse, a storage container and more.
Y’all got any samples? pic.twitter.com/Ti2aGsc7Ac— Kevin Dodson (@kevin20dodson) June 25, 2020
Y’all are really going to brag on this thing? C’mon. pic.twitter.com/MAzL8ei8GE— Dozer Dude (@TheDozerDude) June 25, 2020
Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H— wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020
After months of deliberation, the MLB decided to issue a 60-game schedule that will begin July 23 or 24, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The games will take place in empty ballparks and the league said this will be the shortest season since 1878, the AP reports.