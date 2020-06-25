Texas Rangers’ new stadium is complete, but Twitter users aren’t pleased

ARLINGTON, Texas – Globe Life Field is officially ready to house the Texas Rangers, but many fans are taking to Twitter, claiming they are unhappy with the final results.

The estimated $1.1 billion stadium was scheduled to open for the 2020 baseball season, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday, showing the completed exterior.

However, many Twitter users responded to the post comparing the new facility to a grill, a Costco warehouse, a storage container and more.

Y’all are really going to brag on this thing? C’mon. pic.twitter.com/MAzL8ei8GE — Dozer Dude (@TheDozerDude) June 25, 2020

Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H — wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020

After months of deliberation, the MLB decided to issue a 60-game schedule that will begin July 23 or 24, according to a report from the Associated Press.

RELATED: Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23, 24

The games will take place in empty ballparks and the league said this will be the shortest season since 1878, the AP reports.