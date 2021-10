Week 11 of the high school volleyball season kicks off with a raucous atmosphere at the McDermott Center on campus at UIW, as Antonian sweeps Incarnate Word High School in TAPPS 3-6A.

Week 11 of the high school volleyball season kicks off with a raucous atmosphere at the McDermott Center on campus at UIW, as Antonian sweeps Incarnate Word High School in TAPPS 3-6A. At the Alamo Convocation Center, Edison knocks off Brackenridge in straight sets and improves to 11-3 in District 27-5A, while Warren rallies to defeat Holmes in five sets in District 29-6A.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor Score Home Antonian 3-0 Incarnate Word Brackenridge 0-3 Edison Warren 3-2 Holmes

