Scholar Athlete: Eric Morales, Burbank High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Eric Morales of Burbank High School.

Eric is a three-year starter on the varsity football team. He’s also a member of the defending district champion varsity wrestling team where he was a state qualifier as a junior. He also just earned the Valero Alamo Bowl Scholarship and is a guitar player for the Burbank Mariachi Band. Eric maintains a 100.74 GPA and is ranked ninth in his class. Eric plans to join a wrestling team in college and major in Political Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be returning home from state wrestling tournament my junior year. It was a great bonding moment. These past four years have been the best of my life so far. I’m going to miss it here.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Academics come first. Make sure everything gets done, set deadlines for yourself.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to pursue wrestling, as far as it can take me and become a wrestling coach.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com