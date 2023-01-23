Scholar Athlete: Michelle Perales, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Michelle Perales of Highlands High School.

Michelle is a three-year member of the varsity volleyball and softball teams. She was named First-Team All-District her senior year for volleyball. Michelle is a three-year member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She maintains a 99.3 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Michelle plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin, major in Biology and become an Orthodontist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory is being on the court with my teammates or on the field, just having fun and jus forgetting everything else going on.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“My advice is to just keep working hard all four years and it will pay off.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to apply to the University of Texas in Austin and major in Biology. Ever since I was little I wanted to become an Orthodontist.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com