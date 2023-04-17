Scholar Athlete: Trinity Salazar, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Trinity Salazar of Providence Catholic School.

Trinity is a four year member of the varsity softball team. Trinity was named Second-Team All-District last season and was named Defensive Player of the Year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked 15th in her class. Trinity plans to attend Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi where she will major in Nursing.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be from sophomore year when we won district. It was my favorite year from high school.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Manage your time, try to get a study hall because it will help you during the day to get your work done instead of waiting for after practice or after a game.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Texas A&M in Corpus Christi. I plan to major in Nursing and hopefully work in the emergency room or in a hospital in general. I want to be an ER nurse because my mom is a nurse. I got to grow up with her going to classes and seeing her work hard. It inspired me to be a nurse.”

