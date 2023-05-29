Scholar Athlete: Amanda Sanchez, Stevens High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Amanda Sanchez from Stevens High School.

Amanda is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She has been named Academic All-District three years in a row. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the food bank. Amanda maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 22-percent of her class. Amanda will play collegiate softball for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor where she will major in Physical Education with a concentration into coaching.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be softball season. We get new people each year and it’s really fun to see how our team will build each year and how we do during the season.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Do not procrastinate. If you get an assignment early, do it early.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I will be attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in Physical Education with a coaching concentration. I really like to help my teammates, they come to me for advice and I love that. I get to help them be a little better each day.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com