Scholar Athlete: Alyssa Keene, Judson High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alyssa Keene from Judson High School.

Alyssa is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named Second-Team All-District last season as well as Academic All-District and Academic All-State. Alyssa is the Class President, a member of the Student Council, the FFA and the Community Service Committee. She was also named Homecoming Queen in the Fall. Alyssa maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 12 percent of her class. Alyssa will be attending Texas College in Tyler on a softball scholarship where she will major in Sociology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Going to state my sophomore year has to be my fondest memory of high school. It was an amazing experience, the team generally loved each other.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Time management is huge. Right after practice, study, get your work done on time and you’ll be good.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to Texas College in Tyler on a softball and academic scholarship. I’m majoring in Sociology with plans on becoming a mortician. I want to help people in a really hard time in life and that’s definitely one of the hardest times, losing someone they love.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com