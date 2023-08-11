How to watch Little League World Series, other ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT Pigskin Classic

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off its second year with even more local high school football as the event expands from three to four games.

The games will be shown on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms on Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

That means some ABC programming — including two Little League World Series games — will be pre-empted.

Here’s how to watch those programs.

Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Will Trent can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 (Overnight Sunday into Monday)

20/20 can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 (Overnight Friday into Saturday)

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Little League World Series International Championship can be viewed on can be viewed on MeTV at 11:30 a.m.

Little League World Series US Championship can be viewed on can be viewed on MeTV at 2:30 p.m.

2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers game can be viewed on game can be viewed on MeTV at 6:30 p.m.

Cable subscribers may be able to watch the programming live at abc.com/watch-live.

The winners from those games will go on to play in the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday. That game will be aired on KSAT 12.

KSAT Pigskin Classic details

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. - Antonian vs Holy Cross hosted by KSAT12′s David Sears.

Saturday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. Pregame coverage

11:30 a.m. Southside vs Somerset . TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis. KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez will host postgame coverage and set up for the second game.

3:30 p.m. Jefferson vs Uvalde. This game will be called by KSAT12′s David Sears and Ted Davis of TSP. David Sears and Larry Ramirez will provide a postgame recap followed by a preview of the third and final game.

7:30 p.m. O’Connor vs Brandeis. The game will be hosted by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Bobby Stautzenberger.

Click here for information on how to buy tickets to attend the games in person.

All activities during the two-day event at the Alamodome will be broadcast on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), the BGC app, YouTube and on KSAT.com.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including live games.