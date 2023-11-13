Scholar Athlete: Eyan Escobedo, McCollum High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Eyan Escobedo of McCollum High School.

Eyan is a three-year member of the varsity football team and a one year member of the varsity track team. He was named First-Team All-District in football. He’s the Senior Class Vice President, a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. He performs community service through City on a Hill Church and Elf Louise. He maintains a 3.8 grade point average and is ranked in the top ten percent of his class. Eyan plans to join the United States Air Force and one day pursue a career in Real Estate.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories from high school has to be spending quality time with my friends, athletics, just enjoying my time in and out of the classroom.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Work hard, stay determined, stay on top of your work and never give up.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to join the United States Air Force. I want to serve and protect my country.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“Thank you to my parents for always pushing me to be the best version of myself and guiding me towards success.”

