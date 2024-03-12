Scholar Athlete: Richard Rayos, Marion High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Richard Rayos of Marion High School.

Richard is the captain and three-year member of the varsity basketball team. He’s also a member of varsity track and varsity baseball. Richard was named TABC All Region and was First-Team All-District in basketball. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and actively participates in fostering dogs. Richard maintains a 3.7 grade point average. Richard plans to attend Texas State University and major in Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories are meeting new people, new friendships, learning a lot of new things. So many different experiences I will remember forever.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Stay on top of your classes, turn in your work, be disciplined and stay hungry.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend college and obtain a Business degree.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank my parents for always being there to support me, getting me to practice and feeding me. To my teammates - thank you for supporting me, motivating me and pushing me. To my coaches - thank you for teaching me and making me a better man.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com