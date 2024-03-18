Scholar Athlete: Sofia Espinosa, Canyon High School

Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sofia Espinosa of Canyon High School.

Sofia is a four-year member and two-year captain of the varsity tennis team. She was named Academic All-District three years in a row and received the Teachers Awards in 2022 and 2023. She’s a three-year member of the National Honor Society and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Friday Nite Live. Sofia maintains a 3.8 grade point average and is ranked in the top 23 percent of her class. Sofia plans to play collegiate tennis and major in Computer Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories are with the tennis team and the bus rides, going to and from competitions, the team dinners and all the friendships and relationships I made along the way.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Set some goals, don’t give up no matter if you’re behind in some of your classes. Cherish these memories because they do in fact fly by.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend college, play tennis and major in Computer Science because I like to make my own games or my own code. I’m super excited to go to college and this is a new experience I’m able to do.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank both of my parents and my siblings because they supported me throughout my whole tennis career and school. I want to thank my coaches for introducing me to new opportunities with tennis.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com