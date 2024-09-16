Give them their rings: Our Lady of the Lake Softball gets its national championship jewelry

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a few months, but the wait was well worth it. Our Lady of the Lake University celebrated its first national champions with a ring ceremony for the 2023-2024 softball team. It won the NAIA World Series with an overall season record of 57 wins and only three losses.

During the ceremony, members of last year’s team reflected on how staff members, super fans, and video creators made the season that much more special and presented each one with a miniature version of the national championship trophy and a championship ring.

But the moment of celebration was also mixed with a reunion, especially for those who have graduated and moved on to their lives after college and softball.

“It’s honestly great, and I’m feeling a whirlwind of emotions,” said former pitcher and utility player Cassie Valdez. “Seeing my old teammates again, and it just kind of brings back all the memories we had, so nothing’s ever going to be the same as representing OLLU.”

“I went to Highlands, I played at Lanier so this is like home for me so just to be able to show everybody like hey this is what we can do, I’m from here, I have a lot of pride in what I was able to do for myself, my community, my alumni for high school, it’s a great feeling,” said former utility player AJ Flores.

“Gosh, it’s so special just to be back with this program, with this team, with Coach Bruce (Lenington), Coach Jody (Armijo), and just especially back with our alumni during our alumni game yesterday, it’s just so special because like so many memories,” said former outfielder Kayla Dreese.

While representing your university on the national stage is an accomplishment in itself, these players and members of the program take even greater pride in the female representation of the west side of San Antonio.

“To know that we’re leaving a legacy, together like this team is just so special,” said Flores. “Like an opportunity for us to prove everything right that we had. For the school, just all around in the community.”

“We wear the west side of San Antonio on our sleeve,” said OLLU Head Softball Coach Bruce Lenington. “We can do nothing more than just celebrate the fact that everybody in our community now can hang their hat with us that we brought a championship back to our neighborhood.”