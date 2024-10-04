Spurs release 2024-25 preseason broadcast schedule

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have released their broadcast schedule for 2024-25 preseason games.
All preseason games will be available to San Antonio viewers, with three games on CW San Antonio, one game on Bally Sports Southwest and one on Fox 29.
Here’s the list of the broadcasts:
- Monday, Oct. 7 versus Oklahoma City on CWSA at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 versus Orlando Magic on CWSA at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 12 versus Utah Jazz on CWSA at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Miami Heat on Bally Sports at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at Houston Rockets on FOX29 at 7 p.m.
Spurs fans can listen to all preseason games on WOAI 1200-AM with Bill Schoening on the call. Home preseason games can also be heard in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 with Paul Castro calling the action.
Regular season broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
