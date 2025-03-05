Skip to main content
1-on-1: Spurs’ Julian Champagnie talks high emotions against OKC, new teammates, end-of-season goals

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

San Antonio Spurs, NBA, Basketball, Sports, Julian Champagnie

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have concluded the month-long Rodeo Road Trip and are back home for a two-game stay.

On Sunday, the Spurs (25-34) gave up 146 points in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder for their fifth loss in six games.

San Antonio will try to bounce back on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets before taking flight to the West Coast for a Friday night tilt against the Kings.

The team will then head to the Midwest for a clash with the Timberwolves.

At shootaround ahead of tipoff against the Nets, the KSAT 12 Sports team caught up with Spurs forward Julian Champagnie to talk about his heated game versus the Thunder, what he’s learning from his new teammates, adjusting to life without Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich and more.

Watch the 1-on-1 with Champagnie in the video player above.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

