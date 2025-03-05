1-on-1: Spurs’ Julian Champagnie talks high emotions against OKC, new teammates, end-of-season goals

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have concluded the month-long Rodeo Road Trip and are back home for a two-game stay.

On Sunday, the Spurs (25-34) gave up 146 points in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder for their fifth loss in six games.

San Antonio will try to bounce back on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets before taking flight to the West Coast for a Friday night tilt against the Kings.

The team will then head to the Midwest for a clash with the Timberwolves.

At shootaround ahead of tipoff against the Nets, the KSAT 12 Sports team caught up with Spurs forward Julian Champagnie to talk about his heated game versus the Thunder, what he’s learning from his new teammates, adjusting to life without Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich and more.

Watch the 1-on-1 with Champagnie in the video player above.

Read also: