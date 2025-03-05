Skip to main content
Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kaylee McCrum, Taft High School

KSAT 12 Sports and Christus Children’s shine spotlight on local senior student athlete.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Instant Replay, Scholar Athlete

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kaylee McCrum of Taft High School.

Kaylee’s the captain and four-year member of the varsity soccer team where she was named Second-Team All-District two years in a row. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and received a Valero Alamo Bowl Scholarship her senior year. She also performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, coaching YMCA youth soccer and helping with events at her church. Kaylee maintains a 98.3 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of her class. Kaylee plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Sociology and Criminology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Some of my favorite memories from here at Taft was winning the district championship two years in a row and being undefeated both of those years. Also reaching the regional finals and scoring my first PK.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“My advice for underclassmen is to manage their time well and have good communication with teachers and advisors.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plans after high school are to attend the University of Alabama and study Criminology.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I would like to thank my parents, teachers, advisors, coaches and principles' for helping me on this journey to success.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

