St. Mary’s set to begin NCAA DII title for first time in a decade

DALLAS, Texas – For the first time in a decade, the St. Mary’s University men’s basketball team (19-10) will have a shot at bringing a national championship to the Alamo City.

The Rattlers earned a six seed in the South Central Region in the NCAA DII men’s basketball tournament.

St. Mary’s draws 3-seed Lubbock Christian to open the tournament, a program the Rattlers defeated on Nov. 23, 74-69.

“Oh, man, it’s been everything,” said St. Mary’s junior guard Wayne Wiggins. “It’s been everything I wanted this season. I’m satisfied. We put so much work in, and it’s finally paying off.”

“It’s really exciting,” said Rattlers graduate student forward Lachlan Bofinger. “St. Mary’s hasn’t made it in a really long time. So it’s good that we get to be the forebearers for that for a while.”

“At the end of the day, if we’re more locked in and focused than the other teams, we have a better chance to win,” said St. Mary’s senior guard Sebastian Mendoza.

St. Mary’s and Lubbock Christian tipoff at noon on Saturday in Dallas at Burg Center.